Friday 28 October 2022 - 21:22

1st “Israeli” Landing in A Gulf State Thanks to Normalization

The “Israeli” “Walla!” website reported according to three unnamed well-informed sources that the joint landing came as a celebration of the 2nd anniversary of the normalization agreements signature.

This is the first time that “Israeli” paratroopers have carried out a landing in a Gulf country. According to the site, the goal behind the landing was to “highlight the solid military cooperation between the US, ‘Israel’, Bahrain and the UAE.”

By the same token, “Walla!” pointed out that the “Israeli” ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na’eh, attended the joint landing show along with the US ambassador – who suggested the idea of the show to both Bahrain and UAE, and he explained that the landing of the paratroopers took place from a [Hercules] aircraft, belonging to the US Air Force.

“Israeli” media stated that a delegation including 25 commanders and soldiers arrived in Bahrain earlier this week.

It is noteworthy that last week “Breaking Defense”, the American website specialized in military affairs, mentioned that the UAE has deployed an advanced “Israeli” air defense system.
