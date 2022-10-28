0
Friday 28 October 2022 - 21:50

CIA-led Foreign Spy Agencies Behind Iran Riots: Top Intelligence Bodies

Story Code : 1021599
CIA-led Foreign Spy Agencies Behind Iran Riots: Top Intelligence Bodies
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] issued the statement on Friday, explaining and detailing the different aspects of the recent riots in Iran.

“Continuous and precise” intelligence monitoring in the past year as well as acquired documents during the recent unrest reveals “numerous examples and undeniable references of the all-out role of the American terrorist regime in designing, implementing, and maintaining” the unrest, they said.

The statement further elaborated on the issue by offering facts on three categories “before the unrest,” “during the unrest” and “after the unrest.”

The American regime launched a “pre-planned” project by exploiting the tragic death of Mahsa Amini before the announcement of official investigations, the statement read.

It censured Washington’s exploitation of the tragedy for its political interests despite having a history of ignoring the heinous Saudi crime of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi or the intentional killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akeleh by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

“Intelligence evidence shows that the CIA had devised an extensive plan with the cooperation of allied spy services and reactionary proxies before the start of the unrest to initiate a nationwide chaos with the aim of committing crimes against the great Iranian nation and the country’s territorial integrity as well as paving the ground for increasing foreign pressures,” it added.

According to available information, the statement maintained, “the CIA played the main role” while closely cooperating with the spy services of the UK, the ‘Israeli’ regime, and Saudi Arabia.

The statement went on to refer to some of the measures of the aforementioned agencies in preparing for the unrest such as holding so-called human rights conferences and implying the inefficiency of the Iranian government by exploiting every incident as an opportunity.

The aforesaid spy agencies organized camps in a number of countries to train individuals on hybrid and soft war, said the statement, noting that the individuals who took and published the first picture of Mahsa Amini at the hospital, as well as the one who incited Amini’s family by posting specific photos, had received special training in those courses.

The intelligence bodies also said that enemies planned and implemented a “global media war” against Iran, using TV channels and social media.

It noted that Twitter and Instagram ignored their own regulations to pave the way for ramping up the dissemination of “fake news.”

Providing more examples, the statement said that Twitter allowed 50,000 new fake accounts for Persian language users between September 11 to October 12 while also abolishing its own restrictions such as the time limits between posts.

The statement concluded that despite all these efforts, the enemies “failed to attain none of their pre-planned goals,” as the “project of destroying Iran has faced a humiliating defeat.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022