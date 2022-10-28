0
Friday 28 October 2022 - 21:52

Ex-“Israeli” Official: Delimitation Document Is Message to Hezbollah That We Are Ready to Make Concessions

Story Code : 1021600
Ex-“Israeli” Official: Delimitation Document Is Message to Hezbollah That We Are Ready to Make Concessions
For his part, the head the “Israeli” entity's Public Diplomacy Directorate, Lior Haiat, tried to justify Tel Aviv's submission to Lebanon and the threats of the Resistance. He told “Israel” Hayom, that “We gave up on less important matters than what we got... ‘Israel’ got the most important things for it, and in the end, one percentage more or less, this is marginal relative to the security that we achieved.”

In a response to a question about the US and French’s guarantees of the “agreement”, Haiat said, “The US envoy said that none of the parties has an interest in breaching the ‘agreement’, wherein its stability is based on the fact that both sides are satisfied with it.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022