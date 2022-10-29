Western States Should Stop Politicizing the Humanitarian and Developmental Work: Syria

Islam Times - Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, stressed that western states should stop politicizing the humanitarian and developmental work in Syria and end the foreign illegitimate presence on its territory.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that the improvement of situation in Syria requires from western states to stop politicizing the humanitarian and developmental work in the country, support the early recovery plans, remove economic blockade and end the foreign illegitimate presence on its territory.“The basic principle of all UN relevant resolutions on Syria called for respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it is the criterion for any approach to the political and humanitarian situation, Sabbagh added at a UN Security Council session on the political and humanitarian situation in Syria.He stressed that any illegitimate military existence on Syrian territories is a violation of the UN Charter and breach to the international law.Settlements and reconciliation are an approach adopted by the Syrian government to resume normal life in different regions of the country as 21 amnesty decrees, the latest of which No.7 of 2022, have been issued to achieve reconciliation and bring sustained stability.He called for removing the Western coercive economic measures imposed on Syria and put an end to US occupation forces’ plunder of Syrian resources in Jazeera region.