Bahrainis Show their Protest to The Rigged Elections

The people of Bahrain's Karana held demonstrations on Friday to show their protest to the rigged elections on November 12.
Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Society published a video in a Friday tweet showing the people of Karana protesting the Bahraini regime's political show-off and calling for freedom of thought.
Earlier on Thursday, many of Bahrain's parties, including the Islamic Action Society (Al-Amal), expressed their opposition to holding sham elections.
They made the remarks in a press conference on Thursday on Pope's visit to Bahrain.