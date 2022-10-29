0
Saturday 29 October 2022 - 15:41

Bahrainis Show their Protest to The Rigged Elections

Story Code : 1021721
Bahrainis Show their Protest to The Rigged Elections
The people of Bahrain's Karana held demonstrations on Friday to show their protest to the rigged elections on November 12.  

Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Society published a video in a Friday tweet showing the people of Karana protesting the Bahraini regime's political show-off and calling for freedom of thought.  

Earlier on Thursday, many of Bahrain's parties, including the Islamic Action Society (Al-Amal), expressed their opposition to holding sham elections.

They made the remarks in a press conference on Thursday on Pope's visit to Bahrain. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022