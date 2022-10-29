Bahrainis Show their Protest to The Rigged Elections

Islam Times - Bahrani people staged rallies to condemn the rigged elections in the country.

The people of Bahrain's Karana held demonstrations on Friday to show their protest to the rigged elections on November 12.Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Society published a video in a Friday tweet showing the people of Karana protesting the Bahraini regime's political show-off and calling for freedom of thought.Earlier on Thursday, many of Bahrain's parties, including the Islamic Action Society (Al-Amal), expressed their opposition to holding sham elections.They made the remarks in a press conference on Thursday on Pope's visit to Bahrain.