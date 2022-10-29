IRGC Chief Warns Sedition-digger Saudi Arabia, Affirms Islamic Iran won’t Be Harmed My Mischiefs

Islam Times - Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami praised the massive attendance of Iranian people at the funeral ceremony of the Shiraz terrorist attack's martyrs, terming their participation as a matter that shows the real Iran that won't be harmed by the mischiefs of few deceived members.

The IRGC chief also appreciated the Iranian people for not being deceived by the enemies' plots but foiled them instead.

"The conspiracy that is going on in our land these days and nights is the product of joining of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and the Zionist regime's policies," Major General Salami added.

The Islamic Revolution will neither be shaken nor cracked, he affirmed, advising the others to know that our people are alive and that this American-British-Saudi and Zionist scheme will fail as was the fate of the previous ones.

“The US will remain powerless in front of Iran, whose people will never surrender, and who managed to overcome all the restrictions of the siege.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami addressed the Iranian youth who were deceived by the US, urging them not to be a toy in the hands of the devil, and stressing that Iran won’t allow this to happen.

Don't sell your country to the Americans. Be careful and free yourselves from the fire of foreign media that will plunge you into its maze, he further advised them.

Slamming the evil scheme against Iran as being plotted in the political rooms of the White House, Salami drew the attention of the young Iranian ladies not to be soldiers for the West that aims to spread corruption in the country.

As he urged the Iranian people to stay in the arena and witness the US’ great defeat, Salami turned to warn the regimes of America, Britain and the Zionist entity of Iran’s retaliation.

As for the Saudi regime, Salami vowed that Iran will chase it, won’t leave it alone, and will take revenge after the Riyadh regime incited its seditious media outlets. "Beware, we are the ones who will destabilize your security," the IRGC chief warned.

Speaking to the crowd of people attending the funeral ceremony of Shah Cheragh martyrs on Saturday in Shiraz, General Salami said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei is standing in the heart of Jihad and the people of Iran have not left him alone and are backing him in the face of all kinds of enmity.