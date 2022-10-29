0
Saturday 29 October 2022 - 21:17

IRGC Chief Warns Sedition-digger Saudi Arabia, Affirms Islamic Iran won’t Be Harmed My Mischiefs

Story Code : 1021762
IRGC Chief Warns Sedition-digger Saudi Arabia, Affirms Islamic Iran won’t Be Harmed My Mischiefs
Speaking to the crowd of people attending the funeral ceremony of Shah Cheragh martyrs on Saturday in Shiraz, General Salami said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei is standing in the heart of Jihad and the people of Iran have not left him alone and are backing him in the face of all kinds of enmity.
 
The IRGC chief also appreciated the Iranian people for not being deceived by the enemies' plots but foiled them instead.
 
"The conspiracy that is going on in our land these days and nights is the product of joining of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and the Zionist regime's policies," Major General Salami added.
 
The Islamic Revolution will neither be shaken nor cracked, he affirmed, advising the others to know that our people are alive and that this American-British-Saudi and Zionist scheme will fail as was the fate of the previous ones.
 
“The US will remain powerless in front of Iran, whose people will never surrender, and who managed to overcome all the restrictions of the siege.”
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami addressed the Iranian youth who were deceived by the US, urging them not to be a toy in the hands of the devil, and stressing that Iran won’t allow this to happen.
 
Don't sell your country to the Americans. Be careful and free yourselves from the fire of foreign media that will plunge you into its maze, he further advised them.
 
Slamming the evil scheme against Iran as being plotted in the political rooms of the White House, Salami drew the attention of the young Iranian ladies not to be soldiers for the West that aims to spread corruption in the country.
 
As he urged the Iranian people to stay in the arena and witness the US’ great defeat, Salami turned to warn the regimes of America, Britain and the Zionist entity of Iran’s retaliation.
 
As for the Saudi regime, Salami vowed that Iran will chase it, won’t leave it alone, and will take revenge after the Riyadh regime incited its seditious media outlets. "Beware, we are the ones who will destabilize your security," the IRGC chief warned.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022