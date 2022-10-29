0
Saturday 29 October 2022 - 21:33

Obama Says Democracy at Stake in US Midterms

Story Code : 1021764
Obama Says Democracy at Stake in US Midterms
The Democratic power player told a boisterous rally in Georgia that everyone had to get out and vote to prevent election conspiracy theorists from getting their hands on the levers of power.
 
“It’s not enough to elect Democrats at the top of the ticket,” a fired-up Obama told the crowd in the suburbs of Atlanta, AFP reported.
 
“We need to elect good people up and down the ballot. Across the country, some of the folks who tried to undermine our democracy are running for offices that will oversee the next election.
 
“And if they win, there’s no telling what might happen.”
 
Obama, who has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office in 2017, was guest of honor at the rally in Georgia, where two extremely close contests, fuelled by tens of millions of dollars, are captivating America.
 
Democrat Raphael Warnock, the first black US senator elected in the southern state with a long history of segregation, is seeking re-election against Herschel Walker, a former American football star backed by former president Donald Trump.
 
The contest could well decide which party gets control of the US Senate – and the ability to advance or frustrate President Joe Biden’s agenda.
 
There is also a fierce battle for the governor’s office, where Republican Brian Kemp is up against influential Democratic figure Stacey Abrams.
 
As well as hammering the Republican Party on electoral integrity and the Trump-driven claims that the 2020 presidential ballot was rigged, Obama also touched on abortion.
 
“Women everywhere should be able to control, have a say in what happens with their own bodies,” he said.
 
Americans have already begun voting in elections that will decide control of both houses of Congress, as well as who gets the governors’ mansions in dozens of states.
 
Hundreds of other positions at county and state level will also be decided in the Nov 8 polls.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022