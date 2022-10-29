0
Saturday 29 October 2022 - 22:06

Explosion in Iraqi Capital Leaves at least 10 Dead, over 20 Injured

Story Code : 1021766
Explosion in Iraqi Capital Leaves at least 10 Dead, over 20 Injured
Reports citing security and medical officials have indicated that football players accounted for the majority of the victims.
 
Although an official cause of the blast has not been confirmed by authorities, security insiders have suggested that an explosive device had been attached to a vehicle and that the device reportedly caused the explosion of a nearby gas tanker once tripped.
 
Footage of the blast has surfaced on social media documenting the chaotic aftermath.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022