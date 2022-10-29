Explosion in Iraqi Capital Leaves at least 10 Dead, over 20 Injured

Islam Times - At least 10 individuals were killed Saturday in Baghdad, Iraq after an explosion erupted near a football stadium and a cafe, officials have detailed. More than 20 others were left injured.

Although an official cause of the blast has not been confirmed by authorities, security insiders have suggested that an explosive device had been attached to a vehicle and that the device reportedly caused the explosion of a nearby gas tanker once tripped.

Footage of the blast has surfaced on social media documenting the chaotic aftermath.

Reports citing security and medical officials have indicated that football players accounted for the majority of the victims.