Islam Times - Armenian Prime Minister said on Saturday that his country is ready to sign a document at a trilateral meeting in Sochi to extend the mandate of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh for up to 20 years.

"We want the Russian peacekeepers to continue their mission. I'm prepared to put my signature on a document in Sochi extending the peacekeepers' mandate for 10, 15, or 20 years. I suggest that the Russian President come up with this initiative. I can make the proposal, but Russia needs to support it," the Tass news agency quoted Nikol Pashinyan saying.