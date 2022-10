Islam Times - Seven children sustained injury as a toy-like explosive device went off in Nahrin district of the northern Baghlan province on Friday, said a doctor in a local hospital on Saturday.

All the kids ranging from seven to 12 years old belong to the same family, Anwar said.

Afghanistan has been regarded as one of the worst mine-contaminated countries in the world as the blasts of unexploded ordnances claim dozens of lives every month in the country.

The children were playing with a toy-like device in Nawabad village of the Nahrin district on Friday before the device exploded, injuring them all, Mohammad Anwar said.