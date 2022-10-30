0
Sunday 30 October 2022 - 10:14

M23 Rebels Capture 2 more Towns in Eastern Congo

Story Code : 1021833
M23 Rebels Capture 2 more Towns in Eastern Congo
Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on Saturday, with heavy gunfire breaking out in the morning.

John Banyene, president of the local civil society, told The Associated Press that the rebels now controlled Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja, which is 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the regional capital, Goma.

“As we speak, we confirm that the M23 rebels and their allies control the town of Kiwanja, but the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo are not giving up," Banyene told journalists in Goma.

There was no immediate confirmation from Congolese authorities or the military on the reported seizure of the two towns.

The M23 rebels had been largely inactive for nearly a decade before they reemerged last November in eastern Congo. Authorities say nearly 200,000 people have been displaced even before the latest surge in violence over the last week.

Congo’s government has accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, an allegation Rwanda’s government has repeatedly denied.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Congo known as MONUSCO tweeted Saturday that it “strongly condemns the hostile actions of M23 and their serious repercussions on the civilian population.”
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
30 October 2022
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
30 October 2022
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
30 October 2022
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
28 October 2022
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022