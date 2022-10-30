US House Candidate Rejects All Sanctions, Demands Diplomacy

Islam Times - In the United States this week the small progressive branch of the Democratic Party was internationally embarrassed by its immediate withdrawal of a letter to President Joe Biden which had urged “vigorous diplomatic efforts” to finally end the unrest in Ukraine.

The letter was initially interpreted as the first sign of top-level friction within the Democratic Party over Ukraine, but within 24 hours what became clear is that war hawks appear to have an iron grip over Congress.For a very small number of Congressional election candidates, the U-turn showed exactly why Washington needs more politicians who are truly pro-peace.This month a top poll on foreign policy showed that 65% of Americans want direct negotiations with so-called adversaries, 79% want Washington to pursue diplomacy with Iran, and 80% want more Congressional oversight in the executive branch’s ability to unilaterally declare wars.On November 8 Americans go to the ballot box and it’s clear that the overwhelming majority of voters want representatives who work for peace and diplomacy. Why so few top-level candidates are willing to implement the people’s will is a question that cuts to the heart of American liberal democracy.Despite the opposition of the Democratic Party machine, his own Democratic governor, and even the Bernie Sanders-affiliated Democratic Socialists of America, the people of Kentucky’s 6th District for the House of Representatives elected Geoff Young their Democratic Party nominee.His platform is centered around peace, advocates for abolishing the CIA and Africom and for the ending of all economic sanctions on all countries.The electoral success of Young - so far - despite stances which are so opposed by the Washington Beltway may show that the war hawks in the Democratic Party could soon be on their way out.