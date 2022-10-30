0
Sunday 30 October 2022 - 10:17

IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran

In a statement released on Sunday, the IRGC said its intelligence forces in the central-western province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari have disbanded a team of saboteurs connected with the recent riots.

Following the recent unrest in a number of cities in the province, the IRGC intelligence forces detected a house in one of the cities of the province in which the saboteurs were making incendiary devices and Molotov cocktails to take acts of sabotage and vandalize public properties, the statement said.

Three people have been arrested in the operation and handed over to the judicial authorities, it added.

In remarks on October 12, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the recent sparse riots in Iran as part of the enemy’s passive and amateurish plot in response to the great Iranian nation’s progress and major initiatives.

“The Iranian nation made great moves in a short period of time, which were 180 degrees opposite to the global arrogance’s policies, and they were forced to react,” the Leader said, referring to the United States and other Western powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei also warned that enmities toward Iran will continue in various forms as long as the people of Iran take up the flag of Islam and accompany the Islamic Republic.

“The only solution is to stand firm,” he stated.
