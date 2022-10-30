Fears as UK Has Just 9 Days' Supply Left

Islam Times - The UK has some of the lowest levels for gas storage in Europe, said the owner of British Gas, amid warnings that Brits could face three-hour planned power cuts if there is a shortage this winter

The UK has just 9 days of gas supply left, the owner of British Gas warned today - as it reopened a giant storage site ahead of winter.Centrica said the UK has some of the lowest levels of gas storage in Europe, compared to Germany, which has 89 days' worth, France at 103, and the Netherlands at 123.The energy company announced on Friday that it is reopening its Rough gas field - a storage facility beneath the North Sea off the Yorkshire coast - in a move that will increase the UK's gas capacity by 50%.Although the site is "not a silver bullet for energy security", it will be a key component in "helping the UK this winter", added the firm.Centrica Group Chief Executive, Chris O’Shea, said: “I’m delighted that we have managed to return Rough to storage operations for this winter following a substantial investment in engineering modifications.The announcement comes after the National Grid ESO (electricity system operator) warned Brits could face three-hour planned power cuts if there is a shortage of gas this winter.This was the worst-case scenario presented in a report last month - but system operators insist it is “unlikely” we’ll run out of power.According to National Grid boss John Pettigrew, blackouts would most likely happen on weekday evenings in January and February when it is particularly cold.