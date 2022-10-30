0
Sunday 30 October 2022 - 21:11

‘Israel’ Must Get Rid of Its Nuclear Weapons: UNGA

The five nations that opposed Friday’s resolution on the “risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East” were Canada, “Israel”, Micronesia, Palau, and the United States. Another 24 countries abstained, including European Union members.

The Palestinian Authority and 19 nations, including Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates supported Egypt’s annual resolution to the UNGA in New York.

The resolution discloses that “Israel” is the only Middle Eastern nation and one of the few UN members (193 total) that have not signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Although a Western-induced hysteria is focused on Iran’s nuclear program, which the country always assured is peaceful, “Israel” is deemed the real threat in the region.

That is why, the resolution reaffirmed “the importance of Israel’s accession to the NPT and placement of all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive international atomic Energy Nancy safeguards, in realizing the goal of universal adherence to the Treaty in the Middle East.”

It further called on “Israel” “to accede to the Treaty without further delay, not to develop, produce, test, or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons, to renounce possession of nuclear weapons, and to place all its unsafe guarded nuclear facilities under the full scope of Agency safeguards as an important confidence-building measure among all Staes of the region and as a step toward enhancing peace and security.”

On Friday, a proposal for a Middle East nuclear-free zone was also accepted by the First Committee with 170 votes, including Iran. “Israel” was the only nation to object to the text. The United States, Cameron, Comoros, and Tanzania were the only four nations to abstain.

According to the report, the NPT is only as meaningful as the level of compliance, according to Israeli Deputy Ambassador to the UN Michal Maayan, and it is not a solution to the “specific security challenges” of the Middle East.

“Four of the five cases of serious violations of the NPT took place in the Middle East since its entry into force,” she claimed.
