Sunday 30 October 2022 - 21:12

IRGC Navy Chief: We Will Destroy Security of Any Party Trying to Harm Security of Iran

Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks while addressing a gathering of the IRGC Navy’s top brass on Sunday in a clear reference to the recent riots across Iran and a recent terrorist attack targeting a holy shrine in south of the country.

“We will destroy the security of any party that would try to harm our security and we will nip any threat in the bud by thorough monitoring of its origin,” Tangsiri said.

Referring to the terrorist attack in the southern city of Shiraz, which killed 15 people, he said, “When the enemy found out that its maximum pressure [policy against Iran] has failed, it embarked on killing our innocent civilians in a despicable and desperate act.”

Fifteen pilgrims, including a woman and two children, lost their lives and at least 40 others were wounded after a heavily-armed terrorist attacked the popular Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Fars Province, on Wednesday just before the evening prayers.

The perpetrator was wounded and taken to a hospital by security personnel. He succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

The ISIL Takfiri terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
