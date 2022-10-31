0
Monday 31 October 2022 - 06:21

Moscow Says Kiev, London Sabotaged Grain Deal to Add Food Crisis to Nuclear Blackmail

Story Code : 1021944
Moscow Says Kiev, London Sabotaged Grain Deal to Add Food Crisis to Nuclear Blackmail
"The grain deal was thwarted by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and his terrorists, who are led by British specialists, in order to add food to nuclear blackmail. They are not satisfied with [getting] money and weapons. They need more deaths. The Kiev regime rests on this hellish throne: money, weapons, death," the diplomat noted, lambasting accusations against Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

At the same time, Moscow noted it is ready to provide a vast amount of Russian grain to the developing nations for free.

"The Kiev regime, out of its inherent greed, is too ravenous to give anything to anyone, even when others donate [the very same things]," she added.

On Saturday, Russia's MoD announced that Moscow is suspending its participation, following a series of massive drone attacks against Sevastopol, carried out by Ukraine with assistance from British specialists.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the UN-brokered grain deal, struck in July, since the grain ended up in European countries - while the intention of the deal was to avoid a food crisis among the developing nations of the global South.

In addition, Russia noted that the other side struggled to keep its end of the accord, regarding deliveries of Russian food and fertilizers.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
30 October 2022
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
30 October 2022
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
30 October 2022
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
28 October 2022
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022