0
Monday 31 October 2022 - 07:14

Dozens Killed after Suspension Bridge Collapses in India’s Gujarat

Story Code : 1021954
Dozens Killed after Suspension Bridge Collapses in India’s Gujarat
More than 400 people were on the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse, local TV channel Zee News said.

TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them. Some clambered up them to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.

"At least 40 people have died so far and 30 others were injured," said Brijesh Merja, a minister and lawmaker from Morbi, adding, "Casualties may rise as rescue operations are ongoing."

The 230-meter historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Officials said the victims are mostly local people who were visiting the bridge for recreational purposes.

Morbi is one of the largest ceramic manufacturing clusters in the world and accounts for more than 80% of India's ceramic output.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.

The incident comes ahead of elections in Gujarat, which are expected to be held by the year-end with the current term of Modi's ruling party's term ending in February, 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
30 October 2022
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
30 October 2022
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
30 October 2022
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
28 October 2022
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022