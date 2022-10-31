Iranian Envoy Blasts UNSC for Keeping Mum on Israeli Atrocities Against Palestinians

Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani blamed the UN Security Council for its silence over Israeli violation of all the world body's resolutions, and said that UNSC's inaction has encouraged and emboldened the Zionist regime to perpetuate its occupation and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Iravani made the remarks while addressing a United Nations Security Council meeting on “the situation in the Middle East including Question of Palestine” in New York."Due to the Security Council's silence, all UN resolutions from the past several decades have remained on paper only while we continue to witness more atrocities committed against Palestinians by such a despicable regime," he noted.Pointing to the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestine territories, the envoy added that the Israeli regime is fully aware that the international community would never hold it accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people given “consistent support and a cart de Blanche” from one permanent member of the Security Council, in an apparent reference to the US."The Israeli regime has persisted with its oppressive, expansionist, and apartheid practices as well as systematic violation of the human rights of Palestinians through killing innocent people, including women and children, stealing and demolishing the property of the Palestinian people, and forcibly evicting them from their homes," the Iranian diplomat continued.He urged all members of the Security Council to consider whether any UN resolutions, particularly those urging an end to Palestine's occupation, settlement expansions, or blockade of Gaza, have been implemented.According to UN reports, the year 2022 has been the "deadliest" year for the Palestinian people since 2006, Iravani said, adding, "Today, Gaza has become the world's largest prison, and the voice of the oppressed people of Gaza is silenced. Many people, including women, and children face severe deprivation and violations of their basic rights.""This is a crime against humanity, a violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to international peace and security," he warned.He noted that the Israeli regime has been committing such brutal crimes and atrocities against the Palestinian people without ceasing over the past 74 years and "neither the occupation has ended, nor has the occupier and apartheid regime faced any consequences".Iravani emphasized that the Security Council must lend effective support to the Palestinian people and help them take decisive action to stop the aggressor and end the occupation."We believe that the conflict in Palestine can only be resolved if the occupation ends and the inalienable rights of self-determination of the Palestinian people are fully recognized, restored, and protected, resulting in the full restoration of Palestinian sovereignty over the entire Palestine," he said.He added that such a goal will not be achieved unless the Security Council ends inaction, stressing, “The Council's current position has only encouraged and emboldened the Israeli regime to perpetuate its occupation and atrocities against the oppressed people of Palestine."Iravani once again reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's duty to support Palestine's legitimate rights to resistance in the face of oppression and aggression of the apartheid Israeli regime in line with the right of self-determination, noting that this will be Iran's "principled policy until the occupation ends".In his remarks, the envoy also categorically rejected as "baseless" the allegations leveled by the Israeli representative at the UN meeting, who attempted to accuse Iran of hostile actions and malicious activities that the terrorist regime has conducted itself and is continuing against regional countries and beyond, emphasizing that such unfounded accusations aim to deflect attention from the meeting's agenda item.The Iranian representative slammed Israel's blatant threats against his country, as a UN member, as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law, adding, "The Security Council must condemn strongly such reckless and belligerent statements, which can pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.""Given the UN Security Council's unique role and mandate in maintaining international peace and security, we believe that membership in the Security Council entails greater responsibility and more professionalism," the Iranian ambassador pointed out.Iran Blasts World Leaders' Silence on Israeli Genocide of Palestinianshttps://t.co/IMEwkMVmfj pic.twitter.com/I5UlXr9ZwN— Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) October 26, 2022Nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.International rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.Iran describes Israel as the root cause of the region’s instability, but also stresses Israel's US-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists.