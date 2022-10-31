0
Monday 31 October 2022 - 09:22

S Korea, US Kick Off Massive Air Exercises

Story Code : 1021973
S Korea, US Kick Off Massive Air Exercises
The ‘The Vigilant Storm’ exercise is expected to last throughout Friday and will see the deployment of about 140 South Korean planes, including state-of-the-art F-35A stealth fighters as well as F-15K and KF-16 jets.

Meanwhile, the US has sent around 100 aircraft, including F-35B fighters and a number of electronic warfare and tanker planes, as well as U-2 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft. The maneuvers will be also attended by Australia, which has deployed a KC-30A tanker transport.

South Korea and the US will conduct about 1,600 sorties, which will be “the largest number ever for this annual event,” according to the US Air Force. Meanwhile, the South Korean Air Force noted that the two sides “will strengthen the operational and tactical capabilities” in order to “deter and respond to North Korean provocations”.

Such joint exercises were first held in 2015, and were then called ‘Vigilant Ace.’ However, they were suspended in 2018 as the administration of former South Korean President Moon Jae-in attempted to improve ties with the North.

The US-South Korean air drills come amid concerns in Washington that Pyongyang might conduct another nuclear test, after Pyongyang’s nuclear forces recently claimed they had successfully completed a simulated loading of tactical warheads in a hidden silo. In recent weeks, North Korea also carried out a series of weapons tests that involved ballistic missile launches.

Against this backdrop, the US, South Korea, and Japan have warned North Korea that it will face an “unparalleled” response if it tests another nuke. The last time it detonated an atomic bomb was in September 2017.

Pyongyang has condemned the joint drills, describing them as a rehearsal for an invasion and proof that Washington and Seoul are pursuing hostile policies. Pyongyang maintains that any military exercises around the Korean Peninsula that involve the US are a threat to its security.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
30 October 2022
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
30 October 2022
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
30 October 2022
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
28 October 2022
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
28 October 2022
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments
28 October 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
27 October 2022
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022