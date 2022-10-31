0
Monday 31 October 2022 - 09:37

Nearly 80% Of Voters Believe US ‘Out of Control’

The CBS News-YouGov poll, published on Sunday, found that 79% of respondents believe things are “out of control” in the country, while only 21% think things are “under control,” The Hill reported.

Some 73% of respondents said things are going badly in the US, while 36% said things are going well, when asked how they feel about the state of the country today, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, 48% of registered Democratic respondents believe things are going well in the country, while only 12% of registered Republicans and 18% of independents think things are going well. 

56 % of respondents disapprove of the job US President Joe Biden is doing as president, while 44% of those surveyed approve of his performance.

According to another recent poll, Biden’s approval rating dropped to 39%.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found that 39% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance.

 The new CBS News-YouGov poll comes about a week before midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate, along with crucial governor races across the country, which will shape the rest of Biden’s term.

The new poll forecast that the Republicans will win at least 228 seats in the House chamber in the midterm election, compared to 207 seats for Democrats.

Democrats are worried they could lose control of both chambers of Congress on November 8 which would give Republicans the power to bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt. Biden's unpopularity is helping drive this view.

Biden's term has been marked by the economic scars of the global health crisis, including soaring inflation. Biden’s popularity hit a record low of 36% in May and June.

US consumer inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6% in the 12 months through May, with gasoline marking a record high and the cost of food soaring, Labor Department data showed.

The surging costs have become a political headache for the Biden administration, which has tried several measures to lower prices but said much of the responsibility to control inflation falls to the Federal Reserve.
