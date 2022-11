Islam Times - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called Monday for Parliament to convene on Thursday to discuss a letter sent to parliament by outgoing President Michel Aoun after he signed a decree "accepting the resignation" of the caretaker cabinet.

"The government is considered resigned according to Article 69 of the constitution," Berri told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, in remarks published Monday.Aoun's letter says that Mikati was "uninterested" in forming a new cabinet to deal with Lebanon's myriad problems and called on him to resign.Berri reiterated his intention to launch a dialogue to find a successor to Aoun. He stressed the importance of electing a new president, saying that "vacuum is unacceptable."