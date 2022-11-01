6 More Arrested for Role in Shiraz Terrorist Shooting

Islam Times - Six more people have been arrested by the Intelligence Ministry of Iran for their role in a deadly terrorist attack at the Shah-e Cheragh shrine in Shiraz.

The Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Monday that a complicated operation in cooperation with the people has resulted in the detention of “the second operational element and six persons providing support for the terrorist criminal team” that carried out the brutal attack at the Shah-e Cheragh shrine on October 26.In comments on Monday morning, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said the second suspect in the terrorist attack has been arrested with the help of reports received from people and by following a civil defense procedure.Fifteen pilgrims lost their lives and at least 40 others were wounded after an armed terrorist opened indiscriminate fire at Shah-e Cheragh, a highly revered Shiite shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province, on Wednesday.The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the brutal attack.