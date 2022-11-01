China Criticizes US Strategy of Containment and Oppression against Beijing

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the US strategy of containment and oppression against Beijing, in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

According to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang advised Washington against putting up new barriers in bilateral relations and urged his American counterpart to quit using containment and suppression tactics against China.“The US side should stop its efforts to contain and suppress China, and not create new obstacles to the relationship between the two countries,” a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry said.“Wang Yi pointed out that bringing China-US relations back to the track of stable development is not only in the common interests of China and the US, but also the general expectation of the international community."The top Chinese diplomat also criticized US export curbs, insisting that it has severely damaged the country's legitimate rights and must be rectified.The top diplomats discussed the need to “responsibly manage the competition between our two countries,” Blinken wrote in a tweet.Meanwhile, Blinken brought up the issue of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US Department of State said in a separate statement.The Biden administration has stressed the need to maintain and keep open lines of communication between the two countries, but also recently highlighted the implications if Beijing were to support Moscow in the Ukraine conflict.As Russia's strategic partner, China has been firmly on the fence on the Ukraine conflict, criticizing the Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing Moscow's military operation that is now in its ninth month.Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the need to responsibly manage Sino-US relations, according to the statement.Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China was willing to work with the United States to find ways for peaceful coexistence and mutual prosperity.The call between the top diplomats comes amid reports that Biden has expressed his willingness to hold his first face-to-face talks with Jinping on the sidelines of the next month's G20 summit in Indonesia.