Tuesday 1 November 2022 - 03:16

Israeli Regime’s Finance Minister Added to List of ’Enemies of Ukraine’

The controversial Ukrainian site called Lieberman as an “agent of influence” for Russia, who had been manipulating publicly significant information in favor of Moscow. They also blamed him for taking part in acts of “humanitarian aggression” against Ukraine, RT reported.

Among the actions that led to Lieberman being placed on the list, were his refusal to finance an Israeli field hospital in Ukraine in March and his neutral stance on who is to blame for the massacre in the Kiev suburb of Bucha in April. The website also shared a link to an article, claiming that he had ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Ukrainian authorities have frequently expressed their disappointment with the level of support they’ve been getting from Tel Aviv during the conflict with Russia. Israeli regime has not provided Kiev with weapons and munitions and also has refrained from joining international sanctions on Moscow.

Liberman has been finance minister since 2021. He has has occupied various high positions in the Israeli regime over the years, including foreign minister, defense minister, and deputy PM.

The Mirotvorets website, translated as ‘peacemaker’, was launched in 2014, positioning itself as an independent database run by anonymous moderators to help Ukrainian authorities and “special services” apprehend pro-Russian terrorists, separatists, and war criminals, among others.

However, some have branded the database a ‘kill list,’ which is backed by the government, after several individuals, including writer Oles Buzina, politician Oleg Kalashnikov, and Russian journalist Darya Dugina were assassinated shortly after their profiles appeared on the website.

The most recent high-profile additions to Mirotvorets included Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. There were claims that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was put on the database in mid-October, but swiftly removed from it. The alleged addition happened after Musk offered a peace plan, which envisaged Kiev giving up territories to Moscow.
