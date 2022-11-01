Russia Tests Anti-Drone Gun Capable of ‘Stunning’ American UAVs
"Currently, the LPD-802 drone jammer is undergoing all the required tests. The LPD-802 has its interior design completely renewed and features smaller dimensions, which is vital in its operation.
Compared to the LPD-801 model, the LPD-802 boasts enhanced power and an extra jamming frequency band to suppress American drones," the company told TASS.
The new drone jammer features a modified capability of suppressing satellite navigation channels and a larger storage battery capacity, which has boosted the gun’s endurance, the company added.
The LPD-801 drone jammer was unveiled at the OrelExpo 2021 arms show in Moscow.
The anti-drone gun is capable of jamming drone control channels and navigational signals, in particular, disabling Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS, Galileo and Glonass satellite system signals and quashing unauthorized data transmission. The new jammer can operate in manual and automatic modes.
The device is designed as a standard magazine carbine where the antenna looks like a barrel while the place of the magazine is taken up by a replaceable storage battery with an endurance of about 60 minutes.
According to its developers, with its weight of just 3.5 kg (comparable to the weight of a standard Kalashnikov assault rifle), the anti-drone gun is capable of jamming targets at a distance of 1.5 km.
The jammer’s maximum radiation that impacts enemy drone electronics does not exceed 10 W.