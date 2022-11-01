WHO Warns of Deadly Cholera Outbreak in Lebanon As Cases Increase

Islam Times - Spreading to every governorate in the country, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported the country’s first cholera outbreak to the World Health Organization on October 6, 2022.

Since the first case was confirmed on October 5, over 1400 suspected cases have been reported across the country, including 381 laboratory-confirmed cases and 17 deaths.While the outbreak was initially confined to northern districts, it rapidly spread, with laboratory-confirmed cases now reported from all eight governorates and 18 out of 26 districts. Serotype Vibrio Cholerae O1 El-Tor Ogawa was identified as the currently circulating cholera strain, similar to the one circulating in Syria.“Cholera is deadly, but it’s also preventable through vaccines and access to safe water and sanitation. It can be easily treated with timely oral rehydration or antibiotics for more severe cases,” said Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO representative in Lebanon.“The situation in Lebanon is fragile as the country already struggles to fight other crises – compounded by prolonged political and economic deterioration.”The WHO is joining efforts with the ministry and other health partners to curb the evolving cholera outbreak. WHO and humanitarian partners supported the ministry to develop a national cholera preparedness and response plan outlining the most urgent response interventions required while scaling up surveillance and active case-finding in hotspot areas.Given the shortage of both health staff and medical supplies in the country, WHO provided the two reference laboratories, three prisons, and 12 hospitals designated for cholera treatment with laboratory reagents, treatment kits, and rapid diagnostic tests, and deployed nurses and doctors as surge capacity to hospitals in the most affected areas. Procurement and prepositioning of additional cholera supplies are being also finalized.