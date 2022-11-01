3 Daesh Militants Arrested in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Three "prominent terrorists" of the Deash (ISIL or ISIS) group have been detained in the northern province of Kirkuk, according to the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

The three militants were apprehended in separate operations and were engaged in illegal activities such as reconnaissance and training, according to the ministry, Xinhua reported.Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of Deash. However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.