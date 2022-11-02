0
Wednesday 2 November 2022 - 06:28

Iran Urges Iraq to Proceed with Trial of Accomplices in General Soleimani's Assassination

Mohseni Ejei made the remarks while expressing satisfaction over the three rounds of talks held at the joint judicial research committee on the issue.

He pointed out that the results after the talks indicate that Tehran and Baghdad are determined to fight terrorism, bring about justice, preserve peace and security, and extend friendly cooperation, particularly in judicial areas.  

"Such a terrorist act violated the national sovereignty of Iran and Iraq and got out of international principles," the Judicial chief underlined.

He reiterate that although the terrorist act was carried out by former US president Donald Trump and certain officials of some countries, their posts will not prevent their punishment.

Mohseni Ejei voiced Iran's readiness to continue cooperation with the Iraqi judicial council.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – were assassinated in Baghdad by the US attack on January 3, 2020.

 
