Wednesday 2 November 2022 - 08:10

‘Israeli’ Elections: Netanyahu Poised to Win According to Exit Polls

The Zionist regime’s longest-serving premier was poised to take 61-62 seats in the 120-seat Knesset [‘Israeli’ parliament], according to ‘Israeli’ television exit polls.

In parallel, caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party was on track for its expected second-place finish, with projections giving it between 22 and 24 seats.

The early exit polls may differ from the final result of the election, which is not expected until later in the week. But the results pointed to a stronger-than-expected showing by the right.

The Zionist entity’s fifth election in less than four years exasperated many voters.

The campaign was shaken up by right-wing firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir and his ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism bloc, now poised to be the third-largest party with 15 seats in Knesset.

Security on the streets and surging prices topped the list of voter concerns in a campaign triggered by defections from Lapid’s unlikely ruling coalition of right-wing, liberal and Palestinian parties.

But policy issues have been overshadowed by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking the Zionist entity’s political system since he was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in 2019.
