Islam Times - Eight persons were injured as a blast struck a mini-bus of government employees in Police District 5 of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Wednesday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"A roadside bomb targeted a mini-bus of employees of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Police District 5 Wednesday morning, and unfortunately injured eight persons," Zadran told Xinhua.All the injured persons were taken to the hospital, the officer said without providing more details.No group or individual claimed responsibility for the blast.