31st Arab Summit Kicks off in Algeria amid Syria Absence

Islam Times - The 31st Arab Summit kicked off in Algeria with participation of Lebanese caretaker premier Najib Mikati and several Arab Leaders and presidents.

The summit, held amid Syria presence and the ongoing normalization deals between some Arab regimes and the Zionist enemy, witnessed Tunisia’s handing over the Arab Summit’s presidency to Algeria.Tunisian President Kais Saied addressed the Summit, underlining the importance of coping with the causes of partition among the Arab countries.Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addressed the summit’s inaugural session, underscoring the centrality of the Palestinian cause and calling for finding solutions to the crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen.Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit indicated that the world is witnessing unprecedented developments, adding that the region is suffering from a major threat to its food security.On Wednesday, a closed consultation session will be held, following a working session, in which Arab leaders will give speeches.The previous Arab Summit was held in 2019 in Tunisia as the Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui stated before the meeting that Syria is an Arab state, and its natural place is within the Arab League.“The question of Syria returning to the Arab League does not depend on Tunisia but on the Arab League,” Jhinaoui said.The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 in context of the international terrorist war on the country.It is worth noting that Lebanon hosted the second Arab Summit in 1956 as the first one was held in Egypt in 1946.The Arab Summits have so far failed to address the main causes of the Arab counties as the Zionist entity have never stopped committing crimes against the Palestinian people and occupying and desecrating their lands as well as sanctities. The Israeli enemy is still occupying Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms and Kfarchuba hills as well Syria’s Golan Heights