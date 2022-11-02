0
Wednesday 2 November 2022 - 11:42

Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon

Story Code : 1022368
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
In a briefing to reporters, the military official said the US has “committed eight NASAMS and associated munitions, and two of those will be in Ukraine in the very near future.” The official also said that Washington would send spare parts for Ukraine’s Soviet-era air defense systems, as well as various counter-unmanned aerial systems.

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System [NASAMS] is manufactured by US defense contractor Raytheon Technologies, and fires AIM-120 or AMRAAM missiles at short ranges to bring down drones, missiles, and aircraft. The US announced in September that it would provide these systems to Ukraine, with "National Security" Council Spokesman John Kirby stating last month that deliveries would be expedited after Russia began nationwide drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets.

Russia has made effective use of inexpensive ‘kamikaze’ drones to cripple Ukraine’s infrastructure, with Kiev’s Soviet and NATO-supplied air defense systems unable to stop the unmanned aircraft. It is unclear whether the NASAMS will prove more effective against the drones than the German IRIS-T systems already fielded by the Ukrainian military.

The Pentagon official said that “a number of countries” have agreed to provide AMRAAM missiles for the systems.

Russia shifted its military tactics in Ukraine last month and began launching attacks against energy infrastructure, after a truck bomb killed three civilians on the Crimean Bridge. While Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky denied ordering the bombing, the attack was celebrated by officials in Kiev and blamed by Russia on Ukrainian intelligence.

Ukrainian officials responded by asking the West for better air defense systems, petitioning the US, UK, Germany, France, and the “Israeli” entity for their surface-to-air missile technology. While the NATO members have promised to deliver, the entity has refused, and Kiev now wants the US to pressure Tel Aviv. The entity  has, however, offered to help Ukraine develop an alert system to warn of incoming missile attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
2 November 2022
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
2 November 2022
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
2 November 2022
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
1 November 2022
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
By Nour Rida
1 November 2022
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
1 November 2022
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
1 November 2022
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
30 October 2022
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
30 October 2022
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
30 October 2022
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
30 October 2022
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
28 October 2022