Turkish Defense Industry Products Showcased in Indonesia

Islam Times - More than 30 Turkish defense industry companies are displaying their products at a leading defense fair in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The Indo Defense Expo & Forum opened its doors on Wednesday after a 4-year hiatus and will continue till Saturday.Under the leadership of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, the Turkish defense industry, which has shot up its export activities recently, is participating in the 4-day exhibition to seek new markets.Various Turkish products and equipment such as land, air, and naval platforms, drones, weapon systems, ammunition, software solutions, and simulators are being exhibited at the fair.Turkish firms export defense industry products to Asian countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, and aim to sign new cooperation deals during the event.The exhibition's website describes it as "a comprehensive meeting point of key decision-makers, defense authorities, and companies from across the world."