0
Wednesday 2 November 2022 - 21:32

Media: US Troops on The Ground in Ukraine

Story Code : 1022457
Media: US Troops on The Ground in Ukraine
Speaking to the Associated Press, NBC News, and other members of the Pentagon press pool, the official said that the contingent of troops is led by Brigadier General Garrick Harmon, the US military attaché to Kiev.

“There have been several of these inspections,” the official told reporters, without revealing where the examinations have taken place. He added that the checks are not happening “close to the front lines,” but where security conditions allow.

The US inspected its arms shipments to Ukraine before Russia launched its military operation in February, but pulled its personnel out of the country days before it began. It is unclear how many troops have returned or when the checks restarted.

The Pentagon official would only say that a “small” number of troops are involved.

The US State Department announced last week that it would allocate “personnel to assist the government of Ukraine with handling…of US security assistance,” although it did not mention that these personnel would be drawn from the ranks of the military. The plan was announced after media reports, citing US intelligence agencies, claimed that Washington could not trace the weapons it sends to Ukraine.

One intelligence source told CNN in April that these weapons disappear “into a big black hole” once they enter the country. The anonymous Pentagon official told journalists that Kiev has been “transparent,” and has cooperated with inspectors thus far.

While Americans have fought and died in Ukraine of their own accord, Monday’s announcement marks the first time since February that Washington has acknowledged the presence of uniformed troops in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned the US and its NATO allies against getting involved in the conflict, and even before the announcement, he stated that the Kremlin views itself as fighting the “entire Western military machine” in Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
2 November 2022
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
2 November 2022
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
2 November 2022
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
1 November 2022
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
By Nour Rida
1 November 2022
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
1 November 2022
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
1 November 2022
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
30 October 2022
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
What’s behind Israeli Defense Minister’s Turkey Visit?
30 October 2022
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
UK Government Urged to Investigate Report Liz Truss’s Phone Was Hacked
30 October 2022
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Bullets Practical Answer to Israeli Crimes
30 October 2022
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
Ukraine May Use ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ To Get Western Money: Moscow
28 October 2022