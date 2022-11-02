0
Wednesday 2 November 2022 - 22:17

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 14 Palestinians In the West Bank

Story Code : 1022467
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 14 Palestinians In the West Bank
Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods in the city of Tulkarm, Nour Shams camp in the east, Aqabat Jaber camps in Jericho and Aida Camp in Bethlehem, and the towns of al-Issawiya in occupied al-Quds, Kafil Hares in Salfit, Beita in Nablus, and al-Nubani farms in Ramallah, and kidnapped the Palestinians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the occupation forces kidnapped nine Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.
Comment


