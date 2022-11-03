0
Thursday 3 November 2022 - 09:14

Iran Slaps Sanctions on Several Canadian Officials, Entity Over Terror Support

Story Code : 1022517
The ministry announced the sanctions in a statement, saying it has adopted the measures over, inter alia, the targeted individuals' support for the anti-Iran terrorist cult of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO].

The MKO is responsible for causing the largest part of the 17,000-plus-strong Iranian fatalities that have been resulted by acts of terror since the 1979 victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

The ministry named the sanctioned individuals as Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino; Minister of National Defense, Anita Anand; Chief Justice, Richard Wagner; Chief of the Defense Staff, Wayne Eyre; Commander of the Royal Air Force, Eric Kenny; Navy Commander, Angus Topshee; Commissioner of the Royal Mounted Police, Brenda Lucki; and Judge David Brown, who has ordered seizure of Iranian assets in Canada.

The sanctioned entity has been named as Canada's National Post, which has been found liable for backing anti-Iran sanctions as part of an Iranophobic agenda.

The targeted individuals and body have also been found responsible for encouraging terrorist and violent activities against the Iranian people, disseminating misinformation about the Islamic Republic, and contributing to enforcement of oppressive sanctions on the Iranian nation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement obliges all Iranian mechanisms and organizations to comply with the sanctions, including by refusing to issue visas for the targeted entities, preventing them from entering sovereign Iranian territory, enabling closure of the bank accounts that are associated with them, and freezing their Iran-based assets.
