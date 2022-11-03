0
Thursday 3 November 2022 - 10:24

Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief

"Amid the special military operation, US and British intelligence services are recruiting members of international terrorist organizations with the aim of relocating them to participate in hostilities on the side of (Ukraine)," the Russian security chief warned, TASS reported.

"Today, Ukraine has become in fact the chief global center of ultra-right extremism. By organizing a coup d'etat in Kiev in 2014 and starting the accelerated transformation of Ukraine into a so-called anti-Russia, the Anglo-Saxons set out not only to prepare a bridgehead for putting pressure on our country, but also to create a precedent for further fragmentation of the Russian ethnos in order to completely eradicate it," Patrushev noted.

He also said that "Russia is fighting precisely against the puppet (Ukrainian government)."

"Ordinary Ukrainians are simply used as a bargaining chip, a tool to contain Russia," the Secretary of Russian Security Council added.

According to him, a bid for neo-Nazi forces was made to ensure a long-term consolidation of Ukraine in the Western sphere of influence.

Washington and London, as well as American and British businesses, behaved in a similar fashion prior to the outbreak of World War Two, he recalled. They ignored Hitler's belligerent plans and even condoned them, hoping to direct Nazi aggression against Moscow, which ultimately led to the loss of tens of millions of lives, Patrushev said.
