0
Thursday 3 November 2022 - 23:53

Energy Ministry: France to Restart Nuclear Reactors

Story Code : 1022652
Energy Ministry: France to Restart Nuclear Reactors
She told France Inter radio on Wednesday that, at the moment, there was “no reason” to believe that energy operator EDF would not be able to meet the schedule for restarting all shutdown reactors before winter.
 
Earlier, media reports stated that EDF had hired about 100 American welders from Westinghouse in order to repair the power units on time.
 
France generates roughly 70% of its electricity from a nuclear fleet of 56 reactors, all operated by EDF. However, many of them have been closed down for maintenance, some due to corrosion-related issues. Currently, only 31 units are reportedly operating. EDF has pledged to restart all shutdown reactors before winter to avoid power shortages in the country.
 
However, since October 6, there have been strikes among EDF employees involved in repair work at 19 reactors, delaying maintenance by several weeks.
 
Last month, the French national electricity grid operator RTE warned that it would not rule out the risk of blackouts this winter due to prolonged strikes halting the repair. According to RTE, outages could only be avoided if power consumption was reduced by 1% to 5%, while in the event of an extremely cold winter – by 15%. Failure to restart the plants on time could have “heavy consequences” for power supply over the winter period, the operator has warned.
Comment


Featured Stories
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
2 November 2022
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
2 November 2022
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
2 November 2022
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
1 November 2022
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
By Nour Rida
1 November 2022
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
1 November 2022
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
1 November 2022
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
30 October 2022