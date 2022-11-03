0
Thursday 3 November 2022 - 23:57

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shot in Leg in 'Assassination Attempt'

Story Code : 1022653
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shot in Leg in
A gunman opened fire at a container lorry carrying Imran Khan, wounding him in the leg and also some of his supporters, a senior leader from his party and police have said, the Guardian reported.
 
A party aide said Khan had been wounded in the shin and was not seriously hurt. “A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured,” Asad Umar told Reuters.

The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
 
Khan’s supporters described the incident as an assassination attempt. He has been taken to hospital.
 
The attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of lorry and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.
 
Khan was later seen with a bandage on his foot. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe. Some of the supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were also wounded, according to the announcement.
 
The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. Since his ousting in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has alleged that he was the victim of a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and the United States – claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.
 
Khan’s latest challenge to the government comes after Pakistan’s elections commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly selling state gifts unlawfully and concealing assets as premier. Khan has challenged the disqualification in a pending court case.
 
Sharif’s government has also said that there would be no early vote and that the next elections will be held according to schedule, in 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
2 November 2022
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
2 November 2022
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
2 November 2022
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
1 November 2022
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
By Nour Rida
1 November 2022
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
1 November 2022
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
1 November 2022
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
30 October 2022