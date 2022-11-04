0
Friday 4 November 2022 - 00:03

Western Media Try to Create Illusion on Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 1022654
Western Media Try to Create Illusion on Iran
According to Iran Press, citing Nour news, it is claimed in this note; The US Army and other forces in the West Asia region have raised the military alert level and are ready for any eventuality in this regard.
 
Although this news has not resulted in a reaction from the authorities of Riyadh, but Ned Price, the spokesperson of the US State Department, said: "I am not aware of any consular warning."
 
But the question is; What could be the reason for the publication of such news by an American media with a history of publishing unreliable news in this period of time?
 
The release of this news is that in recent weeks, the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini led to unrest in some cities of Iran, with the incitement of Saudi-affiliated media and some elements and groups supported by Riyadh and some Western countries.
 
The publication of the Wall Street Journal news, which has not been provided with any document to confirm it, is actually an attempt to fabricate news and smear campaign on the basis of accepted principles such as legitimate defense, which, of course, has a high credibility factor among public opinion for the reasons mentioned above.
Comment


Featured Stories
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
2 November 2022
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
2 November 2022
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
2 November 2022
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
1 November 2022
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran
By Nour Rida
1 November 2022
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
Algeria Hosts First Arab League Summit Since Normalization With “Israel”
1 November 2022
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
N Korea Urges End To US-South Drills, Vows More Powerful Response to Provocations
1 November 2022
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
IRGC Captures Saboteurs in Iran
30 October 2022