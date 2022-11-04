UK Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Quds

Islam Times - Britain's new government on Thursday ruled out moving the UK Embassy in Israel to al-Quds.

Asked whether the UK government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”

UK church leaders, European FMs and some Conservative MPs representing heavily Muslim districts all opposed the idea.

Husam Zomlot, Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, thanked "the government, opposition parties, faith leaders, activists and members of the public whose efforts have helped keep the UK in line with international law on the matter."

"The question about the location of the UK's Embassy should never have been asked in the first place," he said.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed.