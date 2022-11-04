0
Friday 4 November 2022

‘Israeli’ Election: Final Results Show Netanyahu Bloc At 64 Seats

Story Code : 1022715
With 32 seats for Netanyahu's Likud party, 18 for ultra-Orthodox parties, and 14 for a far-right alliance, his rightist bloc won a total of 64 seats, according to results published by the commission.

The opposition bloc of centrist outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid won 51 seats.

Earlier in the day, Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power, his office said.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu secured his comeback after 14 months in opposition. He remains on trial over corruption allegations, which he denies, with the case returning to court on Monday.

Netanyahu had already begun talks with coalition partners on the makeup of a new government, Hebrew media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from his Likud party.

Netanyahu will be given 42 days to form a government.

Netanyahu, who has served as premier for longer than anyone in the occupation entity’s 74-history, will then be tasked with sharing out cabinet posts with his coalition partners.
