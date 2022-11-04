0
Friday 4 November 2022 - 10:57

Ecuador Prison Riots Leave 2 Dead, 18 Injured

Clashes broke out Tuesday and continued through Thursday after police began the process of transferring 1,002 prisoners from the country's largest prison to other penitentiaries.

In an updated report on the riots, the police said two inmates have been killed and 18 others injured, including six prisoners, nine police officers and three military personnel.

Victor Zarate, commander of National Police Zone 8, which includes the city of Guayaquil, told local media that 700 police officers from tactical units and 470 Armed Forces troops intervened to regain control of the prison.

According to Xinhua, the uniformed officers met with violence and armed attacks, and responded with force, he said.

Meanwhile, the State Prosecutor's Office tweeted that it has started a preliminary investigation into the incidents.
