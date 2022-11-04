0
Friday 4 November 2022 - 10:59

Xi Jinping: Scholz's Visit to China Strengthens Mutual Understanding, Trust

Xi met with Scholz earlier on Friday in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, Sputnik reported.

"You are the first European leader to visit China after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also your first visit to china after you assumed the post. I am confident that the visit will strengthen mutual understanding and trust of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation in different areas, and outline plans for the further development of China-Germany relations," Xi said in the meeting with Scholz.

Scholz’s arrival in Beijing marked the first visit by a leader of the G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and United States – since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

During the meeting with Scholz, Xi also said that as large nations with influence, China and Germany should work together during “times of change and turmoil” for the sake of world peace.
