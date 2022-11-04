Protest Calls in Pakistan after Ex-PM Khan Shot

Islam Times - A day after a bullet wounded former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan while he was leading “a long march” to the capital, his party announced country-wide protests on Friday afternoon.

Senior PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry tweeted the party’s intention to carry out nationwide demonstrations after Friday prayers. Khan will later give a press conference at about 4pm local time.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, PTI official Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said the senior leadership of the party will hold discussions before Friday prayers at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, where Khan is receiving treatment.

Khan began his long march from Lahore to Islamabad on October 28 demanding early elections, which are otherwise scheduled for October 2023. Questions about whether the rolling protest would continue were raised after the attack on Thursday.

The shooting and continuing demonstrations have raised security concerns in Pakistan.

Cheema said Khan, 70, is feeling better after the surgery and was able to move around on Friday morning.

Hours after the attack on Thursday, PTI leaders released a video statement on behalf of Khan, accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and senior intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer of responsibility for the shooting.

The shooting resulted in the death of one participant at the rally, Muazzam Nawaz, as well as injuries to 14 people, including Khan.

Khan, who is the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, sustained minor injuries when he was shot while atop a vehicle in Wazirabad city in Punjab province. He was immediately taken to Lahore for treatment, where doctors operated on him late on Thursday. He is in a stable condition.