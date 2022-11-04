0
Friday 4 November 2022 - 20:57

Protest Calls in Pakistan after Ex-PM Khan Shot

Story Code : 1022827
Protest Calls in Pakistan after Ex-PM Khan Shot
Khan, who is the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, sustained minor injuries when he was shot while atop a vehicle in Wazirabad city in Punjab province. He was immediately taken to Lahore for treatment, where doctors operated on him late on Thursday. He is in a stable condition.
 
Senior PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry tweeted the party’s intention to carry out nationwide demonstrations after Friday prayers. Khan will later give a press conference at about 4pm local time.
 
Speaking to Al Jazeera, PTI official Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said the senior leadership of the party will hold discussions before Friday prayers at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, where Khan is receiving treatment.
 
Khan began his long march from Lahore to Islamabad on October 28 demanding early elections, which are otherwise scheduled for October 2023. Questions about whether the rolling protest would continue were raised after the attack on Thursday.
 
The shooting and continuing demonstrations have raised security concerns in Pakistan.
 
Cheema said Khan, 70, is feeling better after the surgery and was able to move around on Friday morning.
 
Hours after the attack on Thursday, PTI leaders released a video statement on behalf of Khan, accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and senior intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer of responsibility for the shooting.
 
The shooting resulted in the death of one participant at the rally, Muazzam Nawaz, as well as injuries to 14 people, including Khan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
2 November 2022
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
2 November 2022
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
2 November 2022
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
1 November 2022