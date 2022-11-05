0
Saturday 5 November 2022 - 03:23

Big Tech Tightens Belt amid Global Economic Woes

Story Code : 1022850
Big Tech Tightens Belt amid Global Economic Woes
Ride-hailing giant Lyft Inc. revealed on Thursday that it will slash its staffing by 13%, eliminating about 700 jobs. Stripe Inc., a major payments processor, announced a 14% reduction in its workforce, putting around 1,000 people out of work. Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, told employees that it’s freezing corporate hiring for at least the next few months.
 
“We are facing stubborn inflation, energy shocks, higher interest rates, reduced investment budgets and sparser startup funding,” Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison said in a note to employees. The company underestimated the impact of a broad economic slowdown, they added, and now must cut costs “to adapt ourselves to the world we’re headed into.”
 
Lyft offered a similar explanation to its staffers, saying that it must become leaner to cope with a “probable recession” and rising insurance costs. “We worked hard to bring down costs this summer,” co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said, adding that job cuts became necessary after an earlier hiring freeze and other steps failed to tighten expenses enough.
 
Amazon cited economic uncertainty in announcing its hiring freeze. “We’re facing an unusual macroeconomic environment and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president for people experience and technology, told employees. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has taken other steps in recent months to cut costs, such as closing call centers, discontinuing a tele-health service, and canceling or delaying new warehouse construction.
 
The latest Big Tech belt-tightening follows job cut announcements in recent weeks by companies such as Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. Like Amazon, Google and Apple Inc. have announced hiring freezes. Billionaire Elon Musk plans to fire nearly half of the 7,500 employees at Twitter after completing his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week, according to a Bloomberg report.
 
Nevertheless, with US midterm congressional elections approaching next week, President Joe Biden and members of his administration have denied that the nation’s economy is slumping. Biden, in fact, called the US economy “strong as hell.” Even as Thursday brought more announcements of job cuts, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the strength of the US labor market is “just not consistent with a recession, or with even a pre-recession. We believe our economy is incredibly resilient.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
Swedish Parties Split over NATO’s Nuclear Arms on Country’s Soil
2 November 2022
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
Pentagon: US Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Ukraine Soon
2 November 2022
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
South Koreans Urged to Take Shelter as North Fires Ten Missiles: Koreas
2 November 2022
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
Crowded UK Migrant Center Plagued With “Violence and Infections”
1 November 2022