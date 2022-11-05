Iranian Nation Marks US Embassy Takeover with Massive Rallies

Islam Times - Iranians poured to the streets across the country to mark the anniversary of the US embassy takeover, better known as Den of Espionage, which is named the National Day against the Global Arrogance.

The rallies were held in 900 cities on Friday, including in the capital Tehran where demonstrators gathered outside the former US embassy.Demonstrators chanted slogans as they carried banners against the US and the Israeli regime, strongly condemning the hostile policies of the Global Arrogance against Iran. Some 3,500 Iranian and foreign reporters covered the demonstrations.The demonstrations turned into a venue to put the unity of Iranians on display. Young people sang a number of songs written in the early years of the Islamic Revolution, bringing to life the air of the Revolution days of 1979 when Iranians put end to the US-backed Pahlavi regime.People also held placards in support of the security forces who have been confronting foreign-back violent riots in the past few weeks.“Police is the main pillar of security,” read one of the placards amid a media war to undermine police forces and turn people against them.Demonstrators also voiced their strong support for Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei by chanting slogans such as “Labaik ya Khamenei” [I respond to your call O Khamenei], “down with America” and “down with Israel”.A group of women held placards that read “Hijab is the rule of God not government,” signaling that the propaganda waged by Western media will not harm the Iranian women’s adherence to Islamic rules.Demonstrators also walked over and set on fire the US and Israeli flags during the rallies which marked President Ebrahim Raeisi addressing the rally in Tehran.Other programs such as conferences, forums, and art festivals were organized with the main theme of fighting global arrogance.Less than a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution that toppled a US-backed monarchy, Iranian university students seized the US embassy in Tehran, which had become a center of espionage, planning to overthrow the newly established Islamic system in Iran.The students who seized the embassy later published documents proving that the compound was indeed engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic republic.Every year on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban, the Iranian nation, particularly the students, holds rallies across the country to mark the day.This year’s Nov. 4 rallies come amid violent foreign-backed riots in the country which have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces.Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a joint statement on October 28, pointing to the major role of foreign spy agencies, especially the CIA, in orchestrating the violent riots in Iran in the past weeks.Participants urge punishment of Shiraz terrorist attack perpetratorsIn a resolution issued at the end of the rallies, the participants renew allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution, as well as Ayatollah Khamenei.They also denounced last week’s deadly terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz, calling on authorities to “promptly detect and punish perpetrators of this heinous crime as well as the origins of tragedies in the past month.”The latest “sedition” devised by the US, UK, Israel, and Saudi spying agencies has failed, however, they “will not leave the youths of this nation alone,” reads the resolution, calling on families and teachers to “explain realities” to the younger generation and “foil the enemies’ plot.”Participants also called on authorities to address people’s livelihood problems and differentiate their “rightful protests” from rioters.