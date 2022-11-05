Top Brass: Russian Forces Eliminate over 95 Ukrainian Troops in Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog Area

Islam Times - Russian artillery and combat aircraft eliminated over 95 Ukrainian troops and 10 armored vehicles in the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog area in the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

“In the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction, Russian artillery, assault and army aviation aircraft inflicted damage on the enemy. They destroyed over 95 Ukrainian troops, 10 combat armored vehicles and 10 motor vehicles of various designation,” the spokesman said.Russian forces delivered strikes by precision weapons, wiping out workshops of the factories in Pavlograd and Kharkov engaged in producing rocket engines and ammunition for the Ukrainian army, Konashenkov reported.“Precision weapons of the Aerospace Forces struck the rocket engine production workshops of the factory in the city of Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and also three workshops of the Kommunar enterprise in the city of Kharkov where shells for multiple launch rocket systems were produced,” the spokesman said.Russian forces repelled all the Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating over 90 militants in the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman reported.“In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy’s two reinforced motorized infantry battalions made attempts to attack in the areas of the settlements of Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Russian troops repelled all the attacks,” the spokesman said.During the combat engagement, the enemy lost over 90 personnel killed and about 60 others wounded, four tanks, six combat armored vehicles and 12 motor vehicles, the general specified.Russian forces pushed Ukrainian army units back to initial positions in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 110 militants in the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Lieutenant-General reported.“In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops thwarted by their active operations the enemy’s attempts to attack by two company tactical groups in the areas of the settlements of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Kuzemovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic,” the spokesman said.Russian artillery and army aviation aircraft inflicted damage on the enemy, the general said.“The Ukrainian army units were pushed back to initial positions. Over 110 Ukrainian troops, 3 tanks, 2 combat armored vehicles, 5 pickup trucks and 14 Humvee and Kozak armored vehicles were eliminated,” Konashenkov reported.Russian forces obliterated four Ukrainian army ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kherson Region in the past day, Konashenkov reported.“Four ammunition depots were obliterated in the areas of the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Krasnoarmeysk and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kherson Region,” the spokesman said.Russian troops delivered a missile strike against the headquarters of a foreign mercenaries’ formation in Nikolayev in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman reported.“A missile strike in the area of the city of Nikolayev wiped out the headquarters of one of the foreign mercenaries’ units,” the spokesman said.In the past 24 hours, Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops destroyed five Ukrainian army command posts in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novogrigoryevka and Mirnoye in the Nikolayev Region, and also 87 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 179 areas, the general specified.