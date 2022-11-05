Dozens of al-Shabab Terrorists Killed by Somali Army

Islam Times - Scores of al-Shabab terrorists have been killed in Somalia as the government intensifies its clampdown on the extremist takfiri outfit following a recent terrorist attack in the Somali capital city Mogadishu. The defense ministry said on Friday that government troops, which were reinforced by recruiting the local clan militia forces known as macawisley or “men with sarongs,” killed at least 100 al-Shabab terrorists in heavy clashes in the central Hiran region.



Defense ministry spokesman Abdullahi Ali Anod said fierce fighting between the two sides had taken place on Thursday in the villages of Garas Magan and El Hareeri.



El Hareeri is about 15 km from the strategic town Adan-yabal of Middle Shabelle province, which security forces liberated earlier this week, according to a report by Somalia’s state news agency.



Images posted to accounts linked to the national army on messaging platforms in social media showed the bodies of scores of purported al-Shabab terrorists.



However, the al-Shabab takfiri outfit claimed that its militants had killed dozens of army soldiers and macawisley fighters instead.

