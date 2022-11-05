0
Saturday 5 November 2022 - 10:04

Dozens of al-Shabab Terrorists Killed by Somali Army

Story Code : 1022919
The defense ministry said on Friday that government troops, which were reinforced by recruiting the local clan militia forces known as macawisley or “men with sarongs,” killed at least 100 al-Shabab terrorists in heavy clashes in the central Hiran region.

Defense ministry spokesman Abdullahi Ali Anod said fierce fighting between the two sides had taken place on Thursday in the villages of Garas Magan and El Hareeri.

El Hareeri is about 15 km from the strategic town Adan-yabal of Middle Shabelle province, which security forces liberated earlier this week, according to a report by Somalia’s state news agency.

Images posted to accounts linked to the national army on messaging platforms in social media showed the bodies of scores of purported al-Shabab terrorists.

However, the al-Shabab takfiri outfit claimed that its militants had killed dozens of army soldiers and macawisley fighters instead.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022